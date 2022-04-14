Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.59. 60,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.00. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $160.56 and a 52-week high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

