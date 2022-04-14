Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Invests $259,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $2,471,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 139.1% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.73.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.63. 3,061,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

