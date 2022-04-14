Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Invests $325,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 583 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $17.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $629.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,402. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of -132.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

