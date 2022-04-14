Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $109.21. 4,673,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,150,377. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average of $107.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

