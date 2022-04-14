Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,157 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.50. 10,440,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,021,434. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.36.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

