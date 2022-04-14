Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.79. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 68 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 158,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

