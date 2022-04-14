Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

PERI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $157.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Perion Network by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 110,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

