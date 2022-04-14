Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $95.50.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.2842 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
Persimmon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
