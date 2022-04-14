Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3.22 ($0.04). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 31,663,403 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £88.28 million and a PE ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95.

Petropavlovsk Company Profile (LON:POG)

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

