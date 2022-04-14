Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3.22 ($0.04). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 31,663,403 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £88.28 million and a PE ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95.
Petropavlovsk Company Profile (LON:POG)
