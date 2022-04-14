Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Up 148.7% in March

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 148.7% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Petrus Resources stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

Petrus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.