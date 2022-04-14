Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Up 148.7% in March

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 148.7% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Petrus Resources stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

