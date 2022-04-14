Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEYUF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. 117,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,161. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

