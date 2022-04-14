Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to C$15.50 at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEYUF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 117,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,161. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $11.76.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

