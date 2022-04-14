PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,187,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,351,000 after buying an additional 620,209 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,726,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,417,000 after buying an additional 136,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,121,000 after buying an additional 493,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,574,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,208,000 after buying an additional 1,378,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,415,000 after buying an additional 465,536 shares during the last quarter.

PULS stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

