PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.57

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.57 and traded as low as $14.65. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 333,553 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,245,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after buying an additional 134,123 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 764,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 505,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 71,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.