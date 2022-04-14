PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.57

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.57 and traded as low as $14.65. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 333,553 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
