Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.10

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.10 and traded as low as $16.51. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 308,761 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.

In other news, Director David Nichols Fisher III purchased 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $99,951.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $217,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,845 shares of company stock valued at $637,332.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 25.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.