PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 1,747.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 232,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 220,321 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 27.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 28,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.99. 520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.