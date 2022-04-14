Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,512,500 shares, an increase of 289.0% from the March 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.7 days.

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

