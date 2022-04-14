Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,512,500 shares, an increase of 289.0% from the March 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.7 days.
Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.
