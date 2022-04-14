Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ping Identity traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 1934219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

PING has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,098,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,335,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $68,672,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 599,177 shares during the period. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

