Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $222,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in First Solar by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Solar by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,120 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 5,084.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth $209,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.26.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.45.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,649.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,631. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.