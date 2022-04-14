Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $214,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

NYSE JCI opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.