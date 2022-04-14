Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $68,000 in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $777.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

