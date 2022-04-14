Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 730 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $239.31 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.86 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.61.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

