Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.