Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $13.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 77,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,254. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

