Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.68

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.68 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 13.15 ($0.17). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 13.15 ($0.17), with a volume of 8,023 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 7.78. The company has a market cap of £39.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.66.

About Plant Health Care (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

