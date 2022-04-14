Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.68

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.68 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 13.15 ($0.17). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 13.15 ($0.17), with a volume of 8,023 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 7.78. The company has a market cap of £39.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.66.
About Plant Health Care (LON:PHC)
Featured Articles
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.