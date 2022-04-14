Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Shares Down 1%

Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €5.11 ($5.55) and last traded at €5.15 ($5.60). Approximately 3,698 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.20 ($5.65).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.03.

Get Plastiques du Val de Loire alerts:

About Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL)

Plastiques du Val de Loire engages in the production and sale of plastic parts in France, the United States, and the rest of Europe. It offers interior equipment for motor vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration, and mechanisms; exterior appearance parts; technical front facades; seat parts; lighting and signaling parts; and under the hood parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plastiques du Val de Loire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastiques du Val de Loire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.