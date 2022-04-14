PlayGame Hits Market Capitalization of $524,081.06 (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PlayGame has traded up 1% against the dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $524,081.06 and $64,343.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

