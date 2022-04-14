PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.600-$2.750 EPS.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 297,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,983. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.90. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.23%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 528.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

