POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Up 7.3%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 5,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 383,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Several research analysts have commented on PNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,610,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

