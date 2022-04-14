Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Trading Down 4.3%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 167,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 153,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

AUCOY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

