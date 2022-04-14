PotCoin (POT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $442.00

PotCoin (POT) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $442.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,799.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.17 or 0.07533223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00268294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.20 or 0.00842221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00092480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.42 or 0.00566394 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00358680 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,491,016 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

