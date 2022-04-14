Primecoin (XPM) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last Week

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $256.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,322,136 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

