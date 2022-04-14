Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGMW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGMW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PMGMW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,829. Priveterra Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.14.

