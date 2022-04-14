ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,130,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.11. 557,224 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.