Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $34.44

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.44, but opened at $35.98. Prothena shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 2,238 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Prothena by 938.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 1,129.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

