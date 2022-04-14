Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.78

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.
Provident Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)
Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (FPLPY)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.