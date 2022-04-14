Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.78

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Provident Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

