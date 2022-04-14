Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 326.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 548,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,700,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

PEG stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.47, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

