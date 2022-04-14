Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.16

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.16 and last traded at $73.03, with a volume of 136551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

