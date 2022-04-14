PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Amar K. Goel Sells 24,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $606,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PubMatic stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 474,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,865. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of -0.07.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PubMatic by 2,387.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 157,345 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PubMatic by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

