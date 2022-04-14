Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. Puma Biotechnology posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.21. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 357.74% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on PBYI. StockNews.com began coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,322. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,283,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

