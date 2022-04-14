Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €130.00 by Warburg Research

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($133.70) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($115.22) target price on Puma in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.56 ($119.09).

Get Puma alerts:

PUM opened at €73.88 ($80.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.69. Puma has a 52-week low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($125.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is €79.75 and its 200-day moving average is €94.78.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.