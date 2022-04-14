Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Precision Drilling Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDS. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.73.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $83.69.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

