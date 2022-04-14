Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Lowered by Taglich Brothers

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intellinetics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Intellinetics had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 24.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

INLX stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Intellinetics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22.

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

