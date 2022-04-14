QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $11.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $140.50 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day moving average of $161.90.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,455,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.36.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.