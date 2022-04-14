Quanta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTA) Short Interest Update

Quanta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS QNTA opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Quanta has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

About Quanta

Quanta, Inc, an applied science company, focuses on enhancing energy levels in plant matter to increase performance within the human body. Its proprietary technology uses quantum mechanics to increase bio-activity of targeted molecules to enhance the desired effects. The company specializes in potentiating rare naturally occurring elements to create impactful and sustainable healing solutions.

