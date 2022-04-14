Qubitica (QBIT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00282170 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006025 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000693 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $762.62 or 0.01918043 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

QBIT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

