Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.98% of Quidel worth $55,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,261,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $113.95 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.95.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on QDEL shares. TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

