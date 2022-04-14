QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.42 million, a P/E ratio of 98.75 and a beta of 0.95. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,265,000 after purchasing an additional 463,940 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

