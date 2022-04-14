Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Down 59.1% in March

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on QUISF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

QUISF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,217. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

