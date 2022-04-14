R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

